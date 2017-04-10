World
Search
Sign In
North KoreaUnilateral Action by Trump on North Korea Will Simply Add to an Already Intractable Problem
US-CHINA-SECURITY-TRADE-SUMMIT
ItalyG-7 Ministers Aim to Press Russia to End Its Support for Syria's Bashar Assad
Rex Tillerson
TelevisionJohn Oliver, a Juggalo, and a 47-Year-Old Quidditch Player Make a Point About Gerrymandering
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 14
indonesiaIslamist and Anti-Semitic References Were Hidden in an X-Men Comic Book by the Artist
OR: 2013 Rose City Comic
SOMALIA-UNREST-ARMY
Somalian security forces and residents at the scene of a suicide car attack near the Defense Ministry in Mogadishu on April 9, 2017.  Mohamed Abdiwahab—AFP/Getty Images
Somalia

At Least Five Killed In Somalian Military Academy Suicide Bombing

Associated Press
5:41 AM ET

(MOGADISHU, Somalia) — A Somali military officer says a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military academy west of Somalia's capital, killing at least five soldiers.

Col. Abdi Hassan said the bomber dressed in a military uniform walked into the Somali military training camp on Monday morning and detonated explosives strapped to his waist near soldiers and officers.

He said the bomber, posing as a military trainee, had crossed the gate checkpoint and targeted soldiers and officers resting after their daily military exercises.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME