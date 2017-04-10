Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle in the winners room at The Olivier Awards 2017 on April 9, 2017 in London.

Noma Dumezweni and Anthony Boyle in the winners room at The Olivier Awards 2017 on April 9, 2017 in London. David M. Benett—Getty Images

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child picked up a record-breaking nine trophies at Britain's prestigious Olivier Awards on Sunday.

Best New Play, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress were among the prizes awarded the Cursed Child, the BBC reports.

Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by Thorne and J.K. Rowling, the Cursed Child is a theatrical sequel to Rowling's Harry Potter novels. Set 19 years after the final book The Deathly Hallows , it follows a middle-aged Harry Potter and his his youngest son, Albus.

Before Sunday's sweep, the most Olivier Awards earned by a single production was seven, won by both Matilda the Musical and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time . Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is expected to follow both these West End hits by opening on Broadway next year.

Named in honor of British acting legend Laurence Olivier, the Olivier Awards recognize excellence in professional theater in London.

[ BBC ]