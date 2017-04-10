Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
South KoreaThe Decision to Send a U.S. Navy Fleet Toward the Korean Peninsula Has Made Seoul Nervous
USS Carl Vinson Underway
MediaFox to Investigate Sexual Harassment Claim Against Bill O'Reilly
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 3
golfSergio Garcia Beat Golf's Cruelty To Win The Masters
Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by Willett of England after Garcia won the 2017 Masters in Augusta
White HouseTurmoil Ebbs In West Wing, As Aides Waits for Donald Trump’s Next Move
Donald Trump staff shakeup Steve Bannon Reince Priebus Jared Kushner
Bella Akhmadulina Google Doodle
Google
Google Doodle

Google Doodle Celebrates Beloved Russian Poet Bella Akhmadulina

Ryan Kilpatrick
1:01 AM ET

Russian poet, short story writer, and translator Bella Akhmadulina was honored with a Google Doodle tribute on what would have been her 80th birthday.

Born in Moscow on April 10, 1937, Akhmadulina was a star of the Russian New Wave literary movement that emerged in the 1960s and was considered one of the era's greatest poets by her contemporaries.

The recipient of a panoply of prestigious awards such as the Pushkin Prize and USSR State Prize, Akhmadulina frequently recited her work to packed auditoriums and stadiums at home and abroad. Outside of the USSR, she achieved fame during the period of relaxed censorship controls known as the Khrushchev Thaw.

Although her writing was apolitical, Akhmadulina was often critical of the Soviet authorities and spoke out for other writers and dissidents such as Nobel laureates Boris Pasternak and Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

When she died in 2010, leaders Vladimir Putin and then-president Dmitry Medvedev paid tribute to Akhmadulina, whom he called a "classic of Russian literature."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME