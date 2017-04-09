Newsfeed
Director Jason Reitman, actresses Issa Rae, Jennifer Garner, Kristen Wiig, Ellen Page, Alia Shawkat, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tig Notaro speak during a live read of 'Juno' benefiting Planned Parenthood at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Tara Ziemba—Getty Images
celebrities

Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner Had a Juno Reunion While Raising Money for Planned Parenthood

Mahita Gajanan
4:43 PM ET

Seven female celebrities joined Juno director Jason Reitman Saturday for an all-woman live-read of the 2007 film to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner, who starred in the original film, reprised their roles as Juno, the pregnant 16-year-old, and Vanessa, the woman who adopts Juno's baby. They were joined by Alia Shawkat, Kristen Wiig, Tig Notaro, Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae to fill in the other roles for the reading.

Reitman said he was inspired by the 2016 election to bring back the live script-reading series he had put on for five seasons.

"It occurred to me that I have this show that could be used as a tool to not only raise money for causes that need the help, but could serve as an opportunity for a group like Planned Parenthood to connect with an audience who can be presented with new ideas, or even an action item," he told Entertainment Weekly in March.

Follow TIME