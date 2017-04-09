EgyptSee the Destruction Caused by the Egyptian Church Explosions
A general view shows people gathering outside the Mar Girgis Coptic Church in the Nile Delta City of Tanta, 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Cairo, after a bomb blast struck worshippers gathering to celebrate Palm Sunday on April 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
CollegeThis Set of Quadruplet Brothers Were All Accepted to Ivy League Colleges
Quadruplets-Ivy League
CongressSen. John McCain on Syrian Airstrikes: 'We Should Have Cratered the Runways’
John McCain
BooksThe Genius Innovation That Made the Great Library of Alexandria Work
Woman at Main Reading Room Card Catalog
This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters Tim, voiced by Miles Bakshi, and Boss Baby, voiced by Alec Baldwin in a scene from the animated film, "The Boss Baby." (DreamWorks Animation via AP)
DreamWorks Animation/AP
movies

Boss Baby Takes Command of Box Office For Second Week

Lindsey Bahr / AP
2:36 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — The Smurfs are feeling a little blue this weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the third installment in Sony's animated series, "Smurfs: The Lost Village," made its box-office debut in third place, with $14 million.

Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, the movie reportedly cost $60 million to make.

The weekend belonged to family-friendly holdovers "Boss Baby," which took first place, and "Beauty and the Beast" in second place. "Boss Baby" added $26.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its North American total to $89.4 million.

"Beauty and the Beast" earned $25 million. In four weeks, Disney's live-action fairy tale has earned $432.3 million domestically.

The buddy comedy "Going in Style," starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, opened in fourth place with $12.5 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME