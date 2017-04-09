Politics
Search
Sign In
BooksThe Genius Innovation That Made the Great Library of Alexandria Work
Woman at Main Reading Room Card Catalog
Foreign PolicySecretary of State Rex Tillerson: U.S. Airstrikes in Syria Send a Message
United States Korea
faithThe Roots of Surprising Passover Seder Traditions From Around the World
Table set for Seder
TelevisionSNL Gives Inside Look Into How the 'Tone-Deaf' Kendall Jenner Pepsi Commercial Was Made
John McCain
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain leaves the chamber after speaking about the airstrike in Syria, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 7, 2017.  J. Scott Applewhite—AP
Congress

Sen. John McCain on Syrian Airstrikes: 'We Should Have Cratered the Runways’

Jennifer Calfas
12:35 PM ET

Sen. John McCain said Sunday that the United States should have done more during its missile strike on a Syrian airbase — criticizing the Trump administration for not doing a "thorough enough job."

The Arizona senator was specifically angry that following the missile strike last week, Syrian aircrafts were reportedly still able to take off from the airbase the U.S. struck.

“But the signal that they’re able to fly almost right away out of the same facility indicates that I don’t think we did as thorough enough job, which would have been cratering the runways,” McCain said in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation”. “And somebody will say, ‘Well, then they can fill in the runways.’ Yeah, and we can crater them again too.”

President Donald Trump defended the choice not to damaging the runways, tweeting Saturday that the craters would have been an easy fix.

McCain did praise Trump's decision to strike Syria, calling it “an excellent first step” and “a reversal of the last eight years.” However, he also said the Trump administration is “partially to blame” for the use of chemical weapons on Syrians last week by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

“I think it probably was partially to blame,” McCain said.

He criticized Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s stance on prioritizing efforts on the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) before focusing on Assad’s attacks on Syrians. McCain called the issues “totally connected.”

“We will take Mosul. We will take Raqqa. And we’d better have strategies as to how to handle those places once we have won it,” McCain said. “But they’re not disconnected from Bashar Assad and the Al Qaeda — the war crimes that have been taking place.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME