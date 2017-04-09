City of Miami police officers work the shooting scene at the Shops at Merrick Park on April 8, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida.

City of Miami police officers work the shooting scene at the Shops at Merrick Park on April 8, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida. Joe Raedle, Getty Images

Gunman in Florida Gym Shooting Known As Skilled Personal Trainer: 'He Did Not Seem Unusual'

The man who allegedly opened fire at an upscale gym at a shopping mall in Coral Gables, Fla. over the weekend — killing one person and injuring another — was known as a well-liked personal trainer.

Those who knew Abeku Wilson, who turned the gun on himself after the shooting at the Equinox gym in the Merrick Park shopping center on Saturday, said he was friendly, positive and reserved, the Miami Herald reported .

Just before the shooting took place, Eveliny Bastos-Klein had a training session with Wilson.

“He did not seem unusual,” she told the Herald . “Not distracted. I didn’t notice anything amiss.”

Outside of personal training, Wilson practiced martial arts and was a competitive bodybuilder. Wilson had an active Instagram page and those who knew him told the Herald he had no history of anger or violence.

Witnesses told the Herald Wilson was the gunman who fatally shot Janine Ackerman, the Equinox gym’s general manager, and injured Marios Hortis, a fitness manager at the gym, before shooting himself.

Ackerman later died at the hospital, the Herald reported.

