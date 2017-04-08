Politics
White House

President Trump Says 'Only Time Will Tell' on Improving U.S.-China Trade

Associated Press
12:35 PM ET

(PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President Donald Trump says his meetings with China's President Xi Jinping went well but as for any progress on trade "only time will tell."

Trump tweeted Saturday that "It was a great honor to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous...goodwill and friendship was formed, but only time will tell on trade."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the two sides would report back in 100 days on ways to make U.S.-China trade more balanced.

Trump has repeatedly hammered China for exporting more to the U.S. than it buys. He's also criticized China for grabbing jobs that could otherwise go to Americans.

The president is spending the weekend at his Florida resort after the two-day meetings with Xi.

