The National Rifle Association logo is seen at its headquarters in Fairfax, Va., on March 14, 2013. Paul Richards—Getty Images

An NRA Employee Accidentally Shot Himself at the Organization's Headquarters

An employee of the National Firearms Museum, an institution overseen by the National Rifle Association , accidentally shot himself Thursday at the organization's headquarters in Fairfax, Va., police said, according to reports.

The 46-year-old employee suffered a minor wound to the lower body after his pistol accidentally discharged while participating in a firearms training session, police said, according to NBC 4 Washington . He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No charges are expected to be filed, police said, NBC reports. TIME reached out to the NRA for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The NRA is the country's largest gun rights organization and operates two other museums in Missouri and New Mexico.