UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: View of Hogwarts Castle at the opening Of "The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: View of Hogwarts Castle at the opening Of "The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter" at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 5, 2016 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images) Todd Williamson—Getty Images

This rabbi may have a hit on his hands.

Rabbi Moshe Rosenberg penned a mash-up of the timeless tale of Passover matched with another harrowing, legend of persecution: that of Harry Potter and the wizarding community, as dreamed up by J.K. Rowling in her blockbuster series. Taken together, the two form the basis of Rosenberg's The (unofficial) Hogwarts Haggadah , a prayer guide for the upcoming Jewish holiday.

Already, Harry Potter fans and observers of Passover are getting pretty excited about the new way to celebrate. The haggadah is currently the top seller on Amazon in the Judaism and Jewish holiday categories, as it weaves philosophical questions about the holiday with character studies of Harry Potter figures.

"There are so many parallels between Harry Potter’s journey from unwanted orphan to the savior of wizarding that I’m surprised this is the first major haggadah to be written about it," the Queens, New York rabbi explained in an interview with the Times of Israel ; he's also the author of Morality for Muggles . "The Harry Potter books contain many of the key elements and lessons of the Exodus story—uplifting the downtrodden, sharing our current wealth and prosperity with others, education, different learning styles, parent-child relationships, unconditional love and kinship with one another, and so on."

Traditionally, Passover recounts a tale of slavery and suffering , and also requires observers to stick to stringent dietary standards during its eight days, including avoiding leavened bread products. So the zeitgeist-y mix of magical lore and biblical story may get kids—and Potterhead adults—engaged in the tradition in a whole new way. Even Chelsea Clinton suggested via Twitter that she'll be snagging her own copy.

Look what arrived today! Pesach is gonna be lit!! #HogwartsHaggadah #bookstagram #judaism A post shared by Roe (@roewoof) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Here's how the inimitable @EylonALevy gifted my dad's Hogwarts Haggadah to his little sister for Passover: https://t.co/sywxSBnc71 pic.twitter.com/agw130kYZe - (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) April 2, 2017