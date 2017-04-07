White House Denies Rumors of a Staff Shake-Up

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, from left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House, January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Also pictured, from left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Drew Angerer—Getty Images

The White House is denying reports of a potential West Wing shakeup , coming after a week of reports detailing increased in-fighting among President Trump's senior staff.

In a statement Friday, Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters called reports that Trump is considering reassigning Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon "completely false."

Bannon, who was removed from the National Security Council earlier this week, has been the subject of several stories highlighting his clashes with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner .

"Once again this is a completely false story driven by people who want to distract from the success taking place in this administration," Walters said. "The President's pick for the Supreme Court (a decision that has generational impact) was confirmed today, we hosted multiple foreign leaders this week and the President took bold and decisive military action against Syria last night. The only thing we are shaking up is the way Washington operates as we push the President's aggressive agenda forward."

Priebus and Bannon had clashed early in the Administration over internal processes and for influence with the president, but the two have developed a stronger working relationship , aides said. But Bannon's push for an agenda of economic nationalism has clashed with the worldview of the White House's New York contingent of Kushner, director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell over policy.

Trump's senior aides are gathered with him in Florida this weekend following the President's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping .