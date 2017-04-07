Politics
Search
Sign In
SyriaSen. James Risch: U.S. Strikes in Syria Are a Turning Point for the World
US military Launches Missile Strikes against Syria
CongressJohn McCain Slams Rand Paul Over Syria: 'He Doesn't Have Any Real Influence'
John McCain, R-Ariz, speaks during a Phoenix Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, May 30, 2016.
politicsThe Evolving Constitutional Power Behind President Trump's Syria Airstrikes
US-CHINA-SECURITY-TRADE-SUMMIT
ImmigrationH-1B Visa Applications Just Hit Their Limit for the Year in Less Than a Week
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office (USCIS)
Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Neil Gorsuch listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, on March 20, 2017. Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Supreme Court

What the Writer of a Play About Antonin Scalia Wants Neil Gorsuch to Know

Katie Reilly
6:03 PM ET

The writer of a play about Antonin Scalia said he hopes Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed Friday to fill Scalia's long-vacant Supreme Court seat, will carry on the late justice's tradition of seeking out opposing viewpoints — even if only to demolish them.

"What I most like about the court is the way these justices can disagree with one another on legal and even political points but remain cordial and remain civil to one another," said John Strand, whose play, The Originalist, focuses on Scalia, a conservative who issued polarizing opinions and left a lasting influence.

Having spent so much time studying Scalia, Strand said that the late justice’s life has a lesson to offer his successor: that, no matter what your legal philosophy, it’s important to remember that the Supreme Court has long been a place for people who are willing to see the other side of an issue.

"I wonder if his passing is the end of that era," Strand said. "It doesn’t have to be.... That would be a shame to lose that, and it’s a great model for the rest of us. I would like it if the Senate or the House would follow."

Strand noted that Scalia hired some liberal law clerks and developed a close friendship with liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I think he loved to argue and debate and hear the other side of the story on any issue," Strand said.

In his three decades on the court, Scalia was criticized by liberals and lauded by conservatives for his strongly worded opinions, including those against the legalization of same-sex marriage and in support of Second Amendment rights.

While acknowledging that Gorsuch "doesn't need advice from a playwright," Strand said he hopes Gorsuch brings to the bench a penchant for engaging opposing viewpoints.

The Originalist premiered in Washington, D.C. in spring 2015, about a year before Scalia's death. It recently concluded a run in Sarasota, Fla. and will soon open in Pasadena, Calif.

Taken alongside the bitter 2016 presidential election, the record-breaking battle over replacing Scalia became representative of deep partisan divisions in American politics. Strand noted that Gorsuch's contentious confirmation by a vote of 54 to 45 on Friday "seems a long way away" from Scalia's 98-0 confirmation in 1986.

"From a playwright’s point of view, Scalia was a really intriguing character. Honestly, there’s no one else on the court quite like that," Strand said. "I did not agree with his viewpoints politically. I understood them legally, but I think what drew me to Scalia was how he became such a figure of divisiveness, such a polarizing person."

In the play, Scalia remarks that if he died, "Half the country would cheer, and the other half would argue over who replaces me on the bench."

Strand said that line and others have taken on new meaning since the play premiered. Another line refers to Scalia as the most polarizing figure in American politics.

"After the recent election," Strand said, "I would say that’s no longer true."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME