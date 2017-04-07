U.S.
Search
Sign In
SyriaRead Nikki Haley's Remarks to the United Nations Following U.S. Airstrikes on Syria
Nikki Haley Discusses Recent U.S. Airstrikes In Syria
fashionA Gold Necklace From Kanye West's New Jewelry Line Will Set You Back $13,000
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Michigan11-Year-Old Boy Killed Himself After Girlfriend Faked Suicide, Mom Says
Police line belt
White HouseWhite House Denies Rumors of a Staff Shake-Up
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
Mike Sorrentino
Mike Sorrentino, also known as The Situation, arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, CA, on April 14, 2013. Jordan Strauss—AP
celebrities

Jersey Shore Star Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino Indicted Again on Tax Evasion Charges

Alana Abramson
3:56 PM ET

Michael Sorrentino, also known television personality "The Situation" on the MTV reality series Jersey Shore and his brother Marc have been indicted on additional charges of tax evasion and concealing his income for the second time since 2014, the Justice Department announced Friday.

According to the indictment, Michael Sorrentino failed to file a personal income tax in 2011 and filed a false corporate return for his business "Situation Nation." Marc Sorrentino was indicted on an additional charge of altering tax documents before handing them over to a grand jury.

The two brothers had been indicted in 2014 for filing false tax returns and lying about their incomes, according to the Justice Department, failing to pay all their taxes on the $8.9 million Michael Sorrentino made between 2010 and 2012.

MORE: The Situation's Day in Court: Here's How 5 Other Celebs Dealt With Tax Troubles

"Situation Nation" was created to “exploit Michael’s celebrity status,” according to the Justice Department. The brothers' arraignment is scheduled for April 17.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME