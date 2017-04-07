Politics
Search
Sign In
moviesSee the Cast of Empire Records Then and Now, in Honor of Rex Manning Day
liv-tyler-fb
White HouseYour Guide to Who's Who in the Photo of President Trump's War Room
An image released April 7, 2017, by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that is said to show a national security briefing at President Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the U.S. launched missiles into Syria on April 6, 2017. Spicer said on Twitter the photo was edited for security.
SyriaThe Pentagon Released Satellite Photos of the U.S. Airstrikes on Syria
US Syria
celebritiesJohn Mayer Wants You to Know He's Not That Guitar Guy at the Party
John Mayer In Concert - New York, New York
clinton
Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton: We Can't Protect Syrian Babies While Banning Refugees

Alana Abramson
2:53 PM ET

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton weighed in on the United States' airstrikes in Syria Friday, saying it was hypocritical to lament the loss of innocent Syrian children in chemical attacks while simultaneously forbidding those those children from entering the United States.

Clinton criticized President Donald Trump's attempts to ban Syrian refugees from the U.S. She also emphasized the attacks need to be accompanied by a plan to end Syria's civil war, which the country has been embroiled in since 2011, when she was Secretary of State.

"I hope this administration will move forward in a way that is both strategic and consistent with our values," she said at a luncheon in Texas. "And I also hope that they will recognize that we cannot in one breath speak of protecting Syrian babies and in the next close America's doors to them."

Clinton was referring to President Trump's executive order banning Syrian refugees from entering the United States for three months.

MORE: This Map Shows Where the Syria Chemical Attack and U.S. Missile Strikes Took Place

Clinton had expressed support for bombing Syria Thursday, before Trump announced them. "I really believe that we should have and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them," she told New York Times Columnist Nick Kristof at the Women in the World conference.

Clinton was speaking at an event for Annie's List, an organization that aims to prepare progressive women for office, in Houston Texas.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME