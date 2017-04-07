Newsfeed
fashion

A Gold Necklace From Kanye West's New Jewelry Line Will Set You Back $13,000

4:36 PM ET

Rapper and aspiring fashion designer Kanye West has added jewelry to his sartorial offerings, which means that you can be the proud owner of a gold Yeezy-designed chain and pendant for the mere sum of $13,360.

According to an interview with Vogue, West says that he wanted "to create something that represented timeless love," which has manifested in a 12-piece collection of rings and necklaces made in collaboration with Jacob & Co.'s Jacob Arabo. If the Florentine art-inspired pieces look somewhat familiar to you, it's probably because you've seen West's significant other, muse and wife Kim Kardashian West sporting them non-stop, at every venue from the MTV VMAs to the Yeezy Season 4 runway show, where they made their NYFW debut.

The rings clock in at $1,530 to $9,610, while the necklaces range from $4,810 to $13,360, price points that some might find steep, but what else do you expect from a man who designed a tattered and hole-filled sweater that retailed for $2,600?

