LightBox
Search
Sign In
EntertainmentMatthew Perry Has a Very Specific ‘Recurring Nightmare’ About Friends
"The Circle" Premiere - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
viral11 Parody Twitter Accounts Dedicated to Trolling President Trump
President Trump Holds Meeting On Healthcare
CanadaJustin Trudeau Kayaked Up to a Family to Talk About Climate Change
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York on April 6, 2017.
AppleThe 6 Biggest Things Apple Announced Today
Keynote Address Opens Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
DuRag_01_05_2017 001
Untitled (Durag 1)John Edmonds
DuRag_01_05_2017 001
DuRag_01_05_2017 008
Durag(1_4_07) 001
Untitled (Durag 1)
John Edmonds
1 of 6
John Edmonds

How One Photographer Is Challenging Our Perceptions of Black Men

TIME
4:23 PM ET

When photographer John Edmonds first started taking portraits, he worked from a tried-and-true script. Pose your subject, frame the face or body, and attempt to capture their unique individual essence. Then he started to envision a different way to approach portraiture. Edmonds wanted to use the art form to challenge people’s preconceptions about race and cultural identity.

In many of Edmonds more recent portraits, the subject is often covered or obscured. Men are seen from behind, wearing Do-rags or hooded sweatshirts. The only distinguishing features (if any) are a tiny tuft of hair or the outline of a shoulder.

“In my work, the black body is a sight for contemplation, instead of the individual representing specifically who they are,” he tells TIME. “I talk about the work in terms of symbolism—my Hoods work and Do-rags—and looking at both of these articles of clothing as symbols.

While some might see the “Hoods” series as a blatant play on the narrative of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old shot by George Zimmerman, Edmonds says that the pictures aren’t so much about that event in particular, but about the preconceptions people have surrounding hooded sweatshirts and what they indicate about the wearer. “A subject may fit a certain description, but there are all these other elements that pull you out of that description which are related to racial profiling. I experimented with how a photograph could probe those questions.”

In another series titled, “All Eyes On Me,” a man with a covered nose and mouth gazes at the camera or slightly to the left or right. The series is presented as a succession of 40 almost identical near-frames. As the viewer walks around the gallery space, the man’s gaze seems to follow. This intense “eye contact” might cause some to feel uncomfortable. Edmonds says that this interaction between subject and viewer is where the true reflection starts. “He has such a piercing gaze that you have to look closely at this individual," he says. "Your imagination starts to roam. This is a recurring theme in all of my work—the gaze being flipped back onto the viewer.”

For Edmonds, some level of anonymity is paramount. “A lot of people that I photograph are strangers to me,” he says. “I don’t have an immediate relationship to them. They are often people that I encounter when I’m riding on a bus or walking down the street. I have an interest in protecting the individual. I want to veil the identity or specificity of the person, mostly implicating the viewer in the work, so that when they are looking at the figure it’s more about who they’re projecting the figure to be.”

In a day and age where brash, action-filled imagery is often prized, Edmonds says he believes that subtlety can be a much more effective way to communicate. “Visual art has an interesting way of becoming part of public discourse. People do see my Hoods images and immediately think of Trayvon Martin. I think the power of the work is its quietness. The photos are nuanced. They have a greater impact because of how they sit in your mind.”

John Edmonds is an artist and photographer based in Brooklyn.

Myles Little, who edited this photo essay, is a senior photo editor at TIME.

Janna Dotschkal is a freelance writer based in Washington.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME