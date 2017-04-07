U.S. Investigating Possible Russian Participation in Syrian Chemical Attack, Officials Say

(WASHINGTON) — Senior military officials say the U.S. is looking into whether Russia participated in Syria's chemical weapons attack earlier this week.

The officials say Russia has failed to control the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons.

They say a drone belonging either to Russia or Syria was seen hovering over the site of the chemical weapons attack Tuesday after it happened. The drone returned late in the day as citizens were going to a nearby hospital for treatment. Shortly afterward, officials say the hospital was bombed.

The officials say they believe the hospital attack may have been an effort to cover up evidence of the attack.

The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity. They say they're still reviewing evidence.