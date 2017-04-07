Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn 'Amicably' Split After 3 Years Together

After three years of cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers, playing Star Wars dress-up and filming dramatic lip sync videos, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have called it quits.
According to People — despite recent engagement rumors — the Green Bay Packers quarterback and actor have broken up. "They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," a source close to the situation said, adding that the couple "remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."
Munn was spotted in January wearing a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger that fueled speculation that the two were planning on tying on the knot.