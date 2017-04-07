Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesSee the Cast of Empire Records Then and Now, in Honor of Rex Manning Day
liv-tyler-fb
White HouseYour Guide to Who's Who in the Photo of President Trump's War Room
An image released April 7, 2017, by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that is said to show a national security briefing at President Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the U.S. launched missiles into Syria on April 6, 2017. Spicer said on Twitter the photo was edited for security.
SyriaThe Pentagon Released Satellite Photos of the U.S. Airstrikes on Syria
US Syria
celebritiesJohn Mayer Wants You to Know He's Not That Guitar Guy at the Party
John Mayer In Concert - New York, New York
Actress Olivia Munn and NFL player Aaron Rodgers arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Olivia Munn and NFL player Aaron Rodgers arrive at The 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
celebrities

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn 'Amicably' Split After 3 Years Together

Megan McCluskey
2:57 PM ET

After three years of cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers, playing Star Wars dress-up and filming dramatic lip sync videos, Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have called it quits.

According to People — despite recent engagement rumors — the Green Bay Packers quarterback and actor have broken up. "They have amicably ended their relationship of three years," a source close to the situation said, adding that the couple "remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward."

Munn was spotted in January wearing a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger that fueled speculation that the two were planning on tying on the knot.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME