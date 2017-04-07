Politics
Search
Sign In
SyriaSyrian Airstrikes Leave Key Questions About President Trump's Intentions Unanswered
APTOPIX US Syria
food and drinkThis Is Why April 7 Is National Beer Day
Syria‘What Has Changed?’ The Role of Photography in Syria’s War
BizarreInternet Heroes Found a Complete Stranger to Take on Their Group Vacation
Places To Visit - Mallorca
An image released April 7, 2017, by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that is said to show a national security briefing at President Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the U.S. launched missiles into Syria on April 6, 2017. Spicer said on Twitter the photo was edited for security.
An image released April 7, 2017, by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that is said to show a national security briefing at President Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the U.S. launched missiles into Syria on April 6, 2017. Spicer said on Twitter the photo was edited for security. The White House
White House

White House Releases Photo of President Trump Getting Briefed on Syria Strike

Maya Rhodan
12:46 PM ET

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a photo of Trump Administration officials receiving a briefing on the heels of an airstrike the president ordered against a Syrian airfield on Thursday.

President Trump said that the strike was in the " vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons." The strike was aimed at the airfield from which Syrian President Bashar al Assad is believed to have launched a deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians.

In the photo, President Trump can be seen with members of his National Security team including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Spicer, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and chief strategist Steve Bannon are also in the photo as well as the president's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford tuned in via a secure video teleconference.

In a tweet, Spicer said the photo was taken at approximately 9:15p.m. on Thursday in a secure location at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The president is in West Palm Beach for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME