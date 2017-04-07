White House Releases Photo of President Trump Getting Briefed on Syria Strike

An image released April 7, 2017, by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that is said to show a national security briefing at President Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the U.S. launched missiles into Syria on April 6, 2017. Spicer said on Twitter the photo was edited for security.

An image released April 7, 2017, by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that is said to show a national security briefing at President Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the U.S. launched missiles into Syria on April 6, 2017. Spicer said on Twitter the photo was edited for security. The White House

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a photo of Trump Administration officials receiving a briefing on the heels of an airstrike the president ordered against a Syrian airfield on Thursday.

President Trump said that the strike was in the " vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons." The strike was aimed at the airfield from which Syrian President Bashar al Assad is believed to have launched a deadly chemical weapons attack on civilians .

WH photo (ed for security): @potus receives briefing on #syria military strike fr Nat Security team, inc @vp , SECDEF, CJCS via secure VTC pic.twitter.com/aaCnR7xomR - Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017

In the photo, President Trump can be seen with members of his National Security team including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Spicer, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and chief strategist Steve Bannon are also in the photo as well as the president's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford tuned in via a secure video teleconference.

Photo taken, after strike, approximately 9:15pm ET on Thursday April 6, 2017 in SCIF at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/PlEsbjIcxy - Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017

In a tweet, Spicer said the photo was taken at approximately 9:15p.m. on Thursday in a secure location at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The president is in West Palm Beach for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.