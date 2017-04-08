World
Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley speaks during a news conference, April 7, 2017, outside the Alabama Capitol building in Montgomery.
An aerial photo taken on March 26, 2017 shows a heart-shaped rest area surrounded by cherry blossoms in Fenghuanggou Scenic Spot of Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province.
An aerial photo taken on March 26, 2017 shows a heart-shaped rest area surrounded by cherry blossoms in Fenghuanggou Sce
Wan Xiang—Xinhua/Sipa USA
China

See Stunning Aerial Photos of China’s Cherry Blossoms

Aric Jenkins
3:34 PM ET

Spring has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere, and with it, comes the cherry blossoms.

The annual blooming of the flowers is celebrated around the world in events like Washington D.C.'s National Cherry Blossom Parade, where attendees can get an up-close look at the gorgeous blossoms. But for a more ethereal view of the springtime icon, check out these aerial photographs recently captured in various provinces throughout China.

This year, from March 15 to April 14, Shanghai is holding its 7th annual Cherry Blossom Festival, where breathtaking images of the flowers within Gucun Park were photographed from above.

Drone cameras also took pictures in several regions throughout the country, including a symbolic composition of a heart-shaped rest area surrounded by pink cherry blossoms in Nanchang County, located in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi.

Scroll through the slideshow to enjoy a gallery of Chinese cherry blossom trees.

