SyriaThis Map Shows Where the Syria Chemical Attack and U.S. Missile Strikes Took Place
swedenWhat to Know About the Deadly Truck Incident in Stockholm
Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017.
Late Night'Where Are All These Jobs Trump Promised?' Jay Leno Crashed The Tonight Show to Mock Politics
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Supreme CourtWatch Live: The Senate Votes to Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
Music

Harry Styles Finally Debuts His First Solo Single, 'Sign of the Times'

Raisa Bruner
11:20 AM ET

Welcome back, Harry Styles. The debonair ex-One Direction star has finally released his debut solo single, "Sign of the Times" — not to be confused with Prince's 1987 album Sign o' the Times — and it's an aching glam rock anthem. Making good use of Styles' nimble falsetto and stadium-sized pipes, the tune harks back to the operatic piano pop of Queen and David Bowie, from its guitar riffs and cymbal clashes to its moody lyrics. Produced by Jeff Bhasker and co-written by Styles, the song will soon have its own music video, set to drop later in April.

One Direction has been on hiatus since August 2015, with fifth member Zayn Malik departing the group in March of that year. Styles is the fourth of the young megastars to have a go as a solo artist, following Malik's chart-topping success with the R&B-infused "Pillowtalk," Niall Horan's nod to acoustic rock on the folk ballad "This Town," and Louis Tomlinson's shot at EDM with Steve Aoki on the festival anthem "Just Hold On." (Meanwhile Liam Payne, who's also planning a solo career, just welcomed a son.)

The adoring legion of Styles fans are in luck, as 2017 promises much more of the shaggy-haired singer in store, including a role on the silver screen with Christopher Nolan's World War II action drama Dunkirk. Before that, he'll appear on Saturday Night Live for his first solo performance on April 15th, in a live broadcast across U.S. time zones — a first for the show.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME