What to Know About the Deadly Truck Incident in Stockholm

Emergency services work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. Jonathan Nackstrand—AFP/Getty Images

A truck ploughed into an upscale department store in the capital of Stockholm killing at least two people, according to Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. He says the incident has all the indications of "a terror attack," but much about the incident is still unconfirmed. The country's intelligence agency says numerous people were also wounded. Here's what we know so far:

What happened?

A truck drove into Sweden's largest pedestrian street, Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm before crashing into the the upscale Åhlens city department store.

Photos and videos on social media showed dozens of people fleeing the scene and plumes of smoke coming from the cab of the truck, which was on fire. "He mowed down eight people there and I saw four bodies a little further away. A woman with a small child became completely paralysed and just stood still. I grabbed her and another woman and threw us all into a stairwell," an eyewitness told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

The country's parliament went into lockdown, the area of the incident was cordoned off and the city's subway lines were closed down soon after the attack. Police say there were unconfirmed reports of gunfire at the scene."There are deaths, and many injured,"a spokeswoman for Swedish intelligence agency Sapo, Nina Odermalm Schei, told AFP . Police said they could not accurately give a death toll, but it is likely to rise from two.

Who did it?

The truck's driver ran into the crowd and has not been found. "We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck," police chief, Dan Eliasson told a news conference. No arrests have been made in connection with the crash, according to ITV News , but a manhunt is underway. This statement came after the prime minister's announcement that one person has been detained.

A Swedish brewing company confirmed that the vehicle used in the incident was one of their trucks. The truck, which is pictured jutting out of the department store, was apparently stolen on Friday morning, while its driver was attempting to unload goods.

Was it a terror attack?

We don't yet know for sure. It has not been confirmed by the police and there has been no immediate claim on the attack. In a televised press conference, Lofven, the country's prime minister said: "Sweden has been attacked, this indicates that it is an act of terror."

If confirmed, it will be the first attack on the Scandinavian country since an Iraqi-born Swedish man blew himself up on Stockholm in 2010, killing himself and no one else.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.