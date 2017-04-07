Seth Meyers loves to have fun with internet memes depicting President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon as the person setting the agenda for the presidency and the United States.

Meyers dedicated his Late Night segment “A Closer Look” to Bannon after word came out that the former Breitbart executive had been removed from the National Security Council.

According to Meyers, the New York Times reported that Bannon’s demotion was at least in part due to Trump’s not being "pleased" over the “President Bannon” themes promoted by the media. Meyers took the opportunity to apologize to the president for hurting his feelings. “This is terrible timing, but I guess I shouldn’t have commissioned that official presidential portrait of Steve Bannon,” said Meyers, before unveiling several other President Bannon memes.

In the video, Meyers also questioned Jared Kushner's role as foreign policy point person. “Kushner’s qualification is that he is married to the president’s daughter,” said Meyers. “Can you imagine if a year ago the president of China visited the U.S. and had to have a meeting with Malia Obama’s prom date?”