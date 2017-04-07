Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaCalifornia Gov. Jerry Brown Declares an End to Historic Drought
California Gov. Jerry Brown gestures as he speaks at the 91st Annual Sacramento Host Breakfast Wednesday, May 18, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
CourtsTwitter Drops Lawsuit Against U.S. Government Over Anti-Trump Account
Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange
Supreme CourtHow Robert Bork Helped Make Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court Confirmation Possible
Judge Robert Bork
SyriaRussia Is Angry, But Don't Expect Putin to Fall Out with Trump Over Syria
Russias President Putin launches northernmost oil well in Russian Arctic Shelf
meme
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Trolls Trump With 'President Steve Bannon' Memes

Melissa Locker
1:26 PM ET

Seth Meyers loves to have fun with internet memes depicting President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon as the person setting the agenda for the presidency and the United States.

Meyers dedicated his Late Night segment “A Closer Look” to Bannon after word came out that the former Breitbart executive had been removed from the National Security Council.

According to Meyers, the New York Times reported that Bannon’s demotion was at least in part due to Trump’s not being "pleased" over the “President Bannon” themes promoted by the media. Meyers took the opportunity to apologize to the president for hurting his feelings. “This is terrible timing, but I guess I shouldn’t have commissioned that official presidential portrait of Steve Bannon,” said Meyers, before unveiling several other President Bannon memes.

In the video, Meyers also questioned Jared Kushner's role as foreign policy point person. “Kushner’s qualification is that he is married to the president’s daughter,” said Meyers. “Can you imagine if a year ago the president of China visited the U.S. and had to have a meeting with Malia Obama’s prom date?”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME