Five Best Ideas

Trump Should Make America’s Power Grid Great Again

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Trump should make America’s power grid great again.

By Robert Knake at the Council on Foreign Relations

2. The old rules of genetic research are being undermined by new gene editing tech.

By Heidi Ledford in Nature

3. These are the final frontiers to ‘peak attention’ — when media is truly everywhere.

By Joshua Lasky in the Dotted Line

4. The attorney general wants to end legal pot sales. That could cost some states millions.

By Richard C. Auxier at the Tax Policy Center

5. “Superfoods” aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

By Ross Pomeroy in Real Clear Science

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture.
