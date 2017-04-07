Watch Live: The Senate Votes to Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

After Republicans in the Senate voted to end the Democratic filibuster to stop President Donald Trump 's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, lawmakers are expected to confirm the conservative judge in a Friday morning vote.

Now that Senators have invoked the so-called nuclear option , the 52 seats Republicans hold in the upper chamber will be enough to secure his confirmation. Given the support Gorsuch has from three red state Democrats, he is all but certain to clear the Senate.

Many lawmakers considered this week a turning point for the Senate. The Democratic challenge was the first-ever partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee. And the decision to change the rules so only a majority of votes are needed to secure a lifetime position on the Court is a " slippery slope ," Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain said.

The vote is expected to start at about 11:30 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.