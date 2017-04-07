World
Search
Sign In
obituaryPatton Oswalt: I Love You, Don Rickles
Saturday Night Live
SyriaSyria's President Bashar Assad Condemns U.S. Air Strike: A 'Reckless and Irresponsible Act'
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad gestures during an exclusive interview in the capital Damascus on February 11, 2016.
food and drink8 Questions for the Smithsonian's New Beer Historian
Beer Drinkers Sample A Variety Of Styles And Flavors At Chicago Beer Festival
EconomyThe U.S. Added Just 98,000 Jobs Last Month But Unemployment Dropped to 4.5%
Spurred By Rising Prices, Phoenix Undergoes A New Housing Boom
Sweden Truck Crash
People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store injuring several people in Stockholm on April 7, 2017. Andreas Schyman—TT News Agency/AP
sweden

3 People Are Dead After a Truck Crashed Into a Stockholm Department Store

Associated Press
9:45 AM ET

(STOCKHOLM) — Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing three people.

Swedish radio says Friday that three people have been killed in the crash and Swedish broadcaster SVT says shots have been fired. People in the area are fleeing the scene.

The Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store that the truck smashed into.

Swedish police said say they have received calls about a person who has injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg says people have been injured but she would not confirm the deaths.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME