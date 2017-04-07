U.S.
Search
Sign In
norwayNorway Is Building the World’s First Tunnel for Ships
Norway Ship Tunnel
Crime'Nothing About This Seems Right': A Murder Suspect Was Released After Posting $35 Million Bail
Tiffany Li, right, leaves with a bodyguard from San Mateo County Jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by friends, family and business associates with ties to China, in Redwood City, Calif., on April 6, 2017.
SyriaTimeline: The Week the Trump Administration Changed Its Mind on Syria
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the podium with King Abdullah II bin al-Hussein of Jordan (not seen) for a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, USA on April 5, 2017.
SyriaThe Syrian Girl Who Tweeted Aleppo's Downfall Welcomed Trump’s Air Strike
Bana Alabed speaks to media in Ankara
Syria

Some of President Trump's Biggest Fans Aren't Happy About the Syria Strike

Kate Samuelson
7:04 AM ET

President Donald Trump took the world by surprise when he ordered the U.S. military to launch a cruise missile strike on a Syrian airbase Thursday in reaction to a deadly chemical attack in the Idlib province earlier this week, despite famously telling former President Barack Obama not to attack Syria repeatedly in 2013.

A number of his well-known supporters have taken to public platforms to express their surprise - and fear - at Trump's bold decision, which is totally at odds with his previous stance on U.S.-Syrian relations and indeed interventionism itself. Trump campaigned against military exploits abroad as a presidential candidate, often railing against the war in Iraq. In December, shortly after winning election, he said "we will stop racing to topple foreign regimes that we know nothing about, that we shouldn't be involved with."

The U.S. conservative author and political commentator Ann Coulter, who endorsed Trump in the 2016 Republican Party presidential primaries and penned an e-book called In Trump We Trust last year, has used social media to criticize the president's decision. "Those who wanted us meddling in the Middle East voted for other candidates," she wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning, adding:

Ann Coulter is among a number of well-known Trump supporters denouncing the military strikes, including far-right British commentator Paul Joseph Watson, Fox contributor and steadfast Trump supporter Laura Ingraham, alt-right social media personality and former BuzzFeed employee Tim Treadstone (also known as Baked Alaska), who has a tattoo of Trump's profile adorned with the words "Make America Great Again," and Makada Duncanson, a contributor to the far-right website The American Mirror:

Although the leaders of countries including Britain, France, Germany, Turkey and Poland have released statements throwing their weight behind Trump's actions (even European Council President Donald Tusk signalled his approval in a tweet), notable right-wing politicians and known Trump fans have not been as supportive.

Nigel Farage, the right-wing former leader of the U.K. Independence Party (UKIP) who led the campaign for Brexit, tweeted a cryptic message Friday morning:

Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen condemned the attack on Twitter, writing: " What happened in Syria is appalling and I strongly condemn. But you first need an international investigation."

Le Pen, the President of France's National Front, also told France-2 television on Friday that she was "surprised" by Trump's sudden attack of the airfield, warning that past U.S. interventions in Libya and Iraq led to rising extremism. She said that Trump claimed that he did not want the U.S. to be "the world's policeman, and that's exactly what he did yesterday."

Even some readers of Breitbart News, the far-right U.S. news, opinion and commentary website, seemed unhappy. The site has been a consistent Trump cheerleader even before its executive chairman Steven K. Bannon became the president's chief strategist.

Yet comments on a piece called 'Trump Orders Strikes Against Syrian Regime Airbase In Response To Chemical Attack' include "What a damn shame. Trump, your political career is dead in the water and I will work as hard to get you out as I did to get your in" and "Trump has thrown us under the bus over a false flag BS staged event that was most likely instigated by John McCain and his criminal buddies and Al Queada friends."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME