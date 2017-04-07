Politics
Search
Sign In
Foreign PolicyU.S. Launches Airstrikes on Syrian Air Base
President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference
JournalismThe 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner Will Feature Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein
Carl Bernstein And Bob Woodward In New York City
White HouseU.S. Launches a Missile Attack at Syria in a Test of President Trump's 'America First' Policy
president-donald-trump-air-force-one-syria-assad
HealthcareThe Richest Americans Live 10 Years Longer than the Poorest
Empty red seesaw on green background
Trump US Syria
President Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria. Alex Brandon—AP
Foreign Policy

President Trump Says U.S. Missile Attack on Syria Is in 'Vital National Security Interest'

Associated Press
Apr 06, 2017

President Donald Trump says the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian air base Thursday night was in the nation's "vital national security interest."

Trump says the United States must "prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons." He says there is "no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons."

Trump spoke to reporters after the United States attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME