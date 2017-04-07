World
Search
Sign In
Foreign PolicyHow Congress Reacted to Trump's Missile Attack on Syria
US-SYRIA-CONFLICT-MILITARY-STRIKE-TRUMP
SyriaA Timeline of the Syrian Civil War and U.S. Response
Assad regime hits opposition regions in Damascus
SyriaThe Trump Administration Warned Russia About the U.S. Missile Attack on Syria
US-SYRIA-CONFLICT-MILITARY-STRIKE-TRUMP
SyriaWhat to Know About the U.S. Missile Attack on Syria
In this handout photo, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter fires a Tomahawk land attack missile from the Mediterranean toward a Syrian air base on April 7, 2017.
president-donald-trump-air-force-one-syria-assad
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists, members of the travel pool, on board of Air Force One during his trip to Palm Beach, Florida, April 6, 2017. Carlos Barria—Reuters
Donald Trump

18 Times Donald Trump Said the U.S. Shouldn't Bomb Syria

Ashley Hoffman
Apr 06, 2017

Before he was president, Donald Trump wrote that the U.S. should not bomb Syria in a number of tweets from 2013 to 2014.

As the White House ordered strikes on Syria late Thursday, several of those old tweets were recirculating on Twitter, especially two in which he called for congressional approval before launching any military actions against the Middle Eastern country.

Following the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons on his own people, killing more than 80, Trump announced Thursday's attack in an official statement.

"Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies."

His stance on U.S. Syria policy under then President Obama dates back to 2013 when Trump began repeatedly criticizing the potential for American involvement.

Below see Trump's past positions that began to resurface as Trump hinted at military action on Thursday.

June 16, 2013

Aug. 28, 2013

Aug. 29, 2013

Sept. 5, 2013

Sept. 6, 2013

Sept. 7, 2013

Sept. 9, 2013

Sept. 11, 2013

Sept. 13, 2013

Sept. 12, 2014

Sept. 17, 2014

Sept. 20, 2014

This isn't the first time that Trump's past tweets have complicated things for the president. Here are 19 tweets that came back to haunt President Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME