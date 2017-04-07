Maxwell Caulfield, who played Rex Manning, has spent the years following 'Empire Records' channeling his dulcet tones into voice work for TV shows like 'Modern Family' and 'Castle' and appearing in theater productions including 'Chicago.'

See the Cast of Empire Records Then and Now, in Honor of Rex Manning Day

On April 8 of every year, Empire Records fans know they mustn't dwell , no, not today, because it's Rex Manning Day . This hallowed holiday is a special time to listen on repeat to the classic Manning song " Say No More, Mon Amour " and pay homage to the heavily tanned and slightly sleazy crooner, also known as "oh-so-sexy Rexy."

Although having his own day might suggest otherwise, Manning is just one of the many eccentric characters from the 1995 film, which has become a cult classic in the 22 years since its release.

Boasting an ensemble cast of now-household names like Renée Zellweger, Liv Tyler and Debi Mazar, the film centers around a close-knit staff of quirky teens fighting to save an independent record store from a corporate buyout, long before streaming services like Spotify and Tidal came into existence.

In honor of Rex Manning day, here's a look back at the stars of Empire Records and what they've been up to since the film hit theaters.