celebritiesJersey Shore Star Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino Indicted Again on Tax Evasion Charges
Mike Sorrentino
Michigan11-Year-Old Boy Killed Himself After Girlfriend Faked Suicide, Mom Says
Police line belt
White HouseWhite House Denies Rumors of a Staff Shake-Up
Donald Trump Speaks With Russian Leader Vladimir Putin From The White House
White HouseYour Guide to Who's Who in the Photo of President Trump's War Room
An image released April 7, 2017, by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer that is said to show a national security briefing at President Trump at Mar-a-Lago after the U.S. launched missiles into Syria on April 6, 2017. Spicer said on Twitter the photo was edited for security.
Maxwell Caulfield as Rex Manning
Maxwell Caulfield, who played Rex Manning, has spent the years following 'Empire Records' channeling his dulcet tones into voice work for TV shows like 'Modern Family' and 'Castle' and appearing in theater productions including 'Chicago.'Warner Bros./Everett Collection; Tibrina Hobson—Getty Images
Maxwell Caulfield as Rex Manning
Liv Tyler as Corey Mason
Anthony LaPaglia as Joe Reaves
Renée Zellweger as Gina
Debi Mazar as Jane
Ethan Embry as Mark
Maxwell Caulfield, who played Rex Manning, has spent the years following 'Empire Records' channeling his dulcet tones in
... READ MORE

Warner Bros./Everett Collection; Tibrina Hobson—Getty Images
1 of 6
movies

See the Cast of Empire Records Then and Now, in Honor of Rex Manning Day

Cady Lang
3:41 PM ET

On April 8 of every year, Empire Records fans know they mustn't dwell, no, not today, because it's Rex Manning Day. This hallowed holiday is a special time to listen on repeat to the classic Manning song "Say No More, Mon Amour" and pay homage to the heavily tanned and slightly sleazy crooner, also known as "oh-so-sexy Rexy."

Although having his own day might suggest otherwise, Manning is just one of the many eccentric characters from the 1995 film, which has become a cult classic in the 22 years since its release.

Boasting an ensemble cast of now-household names like Renée Zellweger, Liv Tyler and Debi Mazar, the film centers around a close-knit staff of quirky teens fighting to save an independent record store from a corporate buyout, long before streaming services like Spotify and Tidal came into existence.

In honor of Rex Manning day, here's a look back at the stars of Empire Records and what they've been up to since the film hit theaters.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME