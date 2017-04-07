Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseSyrian Chemical Attack Tests Donald Trump's 'America First' Policy
president-donald-trump-air-force-one-syria-assad
HealthcareThe Richest Americans Live 10 Years Longer than the Poorest
Empty red seesaw on green background
ArkansasJudge Stops Execution of 1 of 8 Arkansas Inmates
Handout photo of inmate Jason Mcgehee scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in Arkansas
SoccerCanada, Mexico and the U.S. Will Bid to Host the 2026 World Cup Together
us canada mexico joint bid this year fifa world cup 2026
Carl Bernstein And Bob Woodward In New York City
Journalists Carl Bernstein (L) and Bob Woodward (R), whose reporting on the Watergate incident won a Pulitzer Prize, making phone calls on June 17, 1974 in New York City.  Waring Abbott—Getty Images
Journalism

The 2017 White House Correspondents' Dinner Will Feature Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein

Abigail Abrams
Apr 06, 2017

President Donald Trump may be skipping the White House Correspondents' Dinner this year, but famous journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein will present journalism awards and speak at the event, the Washington Post reports.

In a typical year, the White House Correspondents’ Association brings in a celebrity entertainer to headline the dinner, and that announcement is usually made months in advance. But this year, no such announcement has been made.

The adversarial relationship between President Donald Trump and the press had many feeling ambivalent about the typically glitzy dinner since November. Many news organizations decided they would not attend and celebrities began calling for a boycott of the dinner. Trump said he would not attend, and the White House staff decided to skip the dinner along with him.

Now, the correspondents’ association seems to be billing the evening as a toned-down affair that will focus on the journalism the dinner was always supposed to highlight. Woodward and Bernstein won’t be filling in for the usual celebrity joke-teller, according to the Post, the paper where they broke the famous Watergate scandal that won them a Pulitzer Prize and helped bring down Richard Nixon.

“I hope not,” Woodward told the Post about filling in on the joke front. “I think having two old guys like Carl and me will be enough comedy.” Their remarks will focus on “the First Amendment and the importance of aggressive but fair reporting,” he added.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME