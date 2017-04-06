Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
SyriaSyrian President Bashar Assad Has Been the Main Villain in Syria for a Long, Long Time
A large sign atop a building next to a mosque minaret showing the image of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad wearing camouflage uniform and sunglasses in front of a Syrian flag, in Suran, Syria on March 22, 2017.
Exercise/FitnessWhy Exercise May Be More Important than Body Fat
Caucasian woman's feet standing on scale TIME health stock
Social MediaTwitter Sues U.S. Government Over Demand for Records on Anti-Trump Account
Illustrations Of Popular Mobile Apps And Social Media Sites
BusinessPeople in the Netherlands Are Not Happy About This Coloring Book Featuring Adolf Hitler
hitler coloring book dutch store
Clydesdale Horse In A Field
Getty Images
animals

Hero Girl Shows Ultimate Selfie Dedication by Sneaking a Horse Into Her Parent's Bathroom

Lena Grossman
4:16 PM ET

Not all selfies are created equal, especially when it comes to including animals in the photos. Kait put all other animal-selfie enthusiasts to shame after sneaking her mom's 25-year-old, 1,000 pound horse Tucker into her parent's bathroom, according to Mashable.

Although Kait had other equestrian options to gallop into her pictures, she decided on Tucker for a reason. Kait told Mashable Tucker was her first choice for the photoshoot because of his "been there done that" attitude and "general unflappability." Kait justified bringing Tucker inside for the unconventional modeling gig: "I wanted some really funny selfies that no one had ever seen before."

Kait ensured she took the utmost care of both her home and Tucker before snapping the mirror selfies. She said, "I put four hoof boots on him so he wouldn't get the floor dirty, then I just walked him in."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME