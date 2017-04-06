There's still more than eight months until The Last Jedi — the eighth installment in the Star Wars saga — hits theaters. So in the meantime, galaxy far, far away enthusiasts will have to keep themselves entertained by watching videos such The Force Awakens Bad Lip Reading on repeat.

The YouTube Channel released its take on the 2015 movie Thursday, offering fans a chance to see several of its iconic scenes redubbed with hilarious and nonsensical dialogue. There's even the added bonus of getting to hear Mark Hamill — who plays Luke Skywalker— voice the new lines of Harrison Ford's Han Solo.

Watch the video below.