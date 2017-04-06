World
Search
Sign In
moviesStar Wars: The Force Awakens Gets the Bad Lip Reading Treatment With the Help of Mark Hamill
John Boyega and Daisy Ridley in STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS
SyriaInternational Pressure Mounts on Syrian President Bashar Assad After Chemical Attack
TOPSHOT-SYRIA-CONFLICT-ASSAD
conflictWhat to Know About Sarin, the Deadly Nerve Gas Likely Used in Syria
Assad Regime's suspected chemical attack
politics'This Tweet Didn’t Age Well.' 17 Tweets That Came Back to Haunt President Trump
President Trump speaks after Republicans Pull Health Care Bill
France

Watch French Presidential Candidate Francois Fillon Get Covered in Flour

Julia Zorthian
2:59 PM ET

Conservative French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon was hit in the head with flour while on the campaign trail in northeastern France on Thursday.

Fillon was among the crowd at a rally in Strasbourg when someone dumped the flour onto his head. Once the front-runner in the election, Fillon's campaign has tanked since he was charged on Mar. 14 with misusing public funds by allegedly paying his wife and two of his children for parliamentary jobs they did not do.

His refusal to drop out of the race since then has provoked widespread ire. Someone wearing a "students with Fillon" shirt reportedly shouted "Lobbyist!" at him before dousing the candidate with the white powder, according to Express.

"I hope at least the flour was French," Fillon said after the incident, Express reports.

[Express]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME