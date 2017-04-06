Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert: Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Was Like an ‘Attractive Lives Matter’ March
Music

ESSENCE Festival 2017: Who Is Performing and How to Get Tickets

Rachaell Davis / Essence
2:07 PM ET

The 2017 ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola® is just around the corner and single-night tickets to see your favorite performers hit the stage in New Orleans this July are now on sale!

ESSENCE Festival 2017 ticket packages are on sale now! For more info about tickets, accommodations and the latest news, visit our Festival page here.

Whether you're ready to dance the night away with the iconic Ms. Diana Ross, enjoy the soulful sounds of the multi-talented John Legend, grab a seat at the table with Solange, get lit with Chance The Rapper, or witness a night of musical sisterhood with an all-female lineup spearheaded by Mary J. Blige, this year's concert series truly has something for everyone. Hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. of Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the Superdome will feature over 40 of today's legends, current chart-toppers and most extraordinary rising stars as they align to bring ESSENCE Fest attendees 3 nights of unforgettable musical experiences.

Single-night ticket prices start at $50 per person, per night, with each individual ticket granting you access to the entire Superdome, including the star-studded Mainstage, as well as our intimate Superlounge stages at no additional cost!

Download the official 2017 ESSENCE Fest App HERE.

Check out the full night-by-night line up above --with more surprise guests to be announced-- and then be sure to grab your advanced tickets sooner then later to witness this summer's hottest show! Join the festival community by following us on Twitter @essencefest and by liking our 2017 ESSENCE Festival® page on Facebook.

https://twitter.com/essencefest/status/849989198438387712

This article originally appeared on Essence.com

