U.S.
Search
Sign In
celebritiesOf Course Rihanna Looked Amazing Dressed As a Human Disco Ball at Coachella
Rihanna attends the Christian Dior show of Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.
sleepTeens May Do Better When School Starts Later
Too early TIME health stock
ImmigrationEllis Island's Busiest Day Ever Was 110 Years Ago. Here's Why
AustraliaShark Kills Australian Teen Who Was Surfing With Her Father
Coastal scenery
Baja California - Imperial County VI, Frontera Mexico - USA, 2014
Pablo López Luz
Immigration

This is What the U.S.-Mexico Border Actually Looks Like

Rocky Casale / Travel + Leisure
10:06 AM ET

Before Mexican photographer Pablo López Luz started shooting aerial photography of the border between Mexico and the United States, there was no President Trump. Talk of building a wall to further divide the two nations hadn’t yet surfaced as a hot button issue in the U.S. Presidential election. By the time Donald Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015, López Luz’s latest art book project, Frontera (Newwer Editorial/Toluca Editions; November 2016), was nearly complete and is now a very timely subject in the wake of the new White House administration.

“I thought it was absolutely impossible that he would be elected America’s next president, and a part of me even thought, ‘Well, this might be interesting if he actually wins, because then my project Frontera would seem even more politically relevant to the bigoted nonsense he was shouting about Mexico and Mexicans,” López Luz told Travel + Leisure.

López Luz’s study of the Mexico-U.S. border does not tell the story of illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, narco-wars, economic disparity, sex tourism, and all the other problems that have made the border an issue. Instead he focused his lens on the aggregate disparity of both countries as a result of the man-made terrestrial division. He says he wanted to know that if there were no human borders, would those conflicts even exist? For Frontera, López Luz wrote that he wanted to look at the naïve need for order that he says borders falsely provide and that paradoxically become the root of pervasive disorder.

He began photographing the border in 2014 thanks to some initial funding from one of his private collectors. But aerial landscape photography requires good weather. The first time López Luz went up to shoot, it was cloudy the whole flight and they flew to the part of the Rio Grande that he ultimately didn’t find interesting. He had miscalculated. After the six-hour journey, the helicopter touched down back in Monterrey and he had nothing to show from it. Instead of using a digital camera, López Luz shoots with film, which becomes tricky if there isn’t enough light. When he developed the film and saw the contact sheets, he says the images were dark and unusable.

He went on three more flights to shoot the border, though on these occasions it was self-funded. He found a company in San Diego that charged him $600 per hour for the flights. Just after take off, bad weather forced them to land in Tucson, Arizona, where they were grounded for two days. López Luz says that his best aerial shots were taken during a later flight that zig-zagged from Tijuana to Ciudad Juarez then on to El Paso, and back along the border to San Diego. It was the longest flight he had taken and for once, the weather was mostly agreeable. He was able to photograph the border in its entirety, and all the fences and rivers and check points and cities that cleave the U.S. from Mexico.

Mexico’s sprawling border cities appear in his photographs as though they’re just inches from spilling over into to the United States. He says this is the only way to distinguish whether you are looking at landscapes belonging to north or south. Mountains, deserts, dry lands, most rivers and all the scrub brush in between—both landscapes blur and appear the same. And that’s what López Luz does; he draws attention to the physicality of the landscape itself—not the disparities that fall on either side of the political boundary.

Moving on from Frontera to face the new political realities taking shape on both sides of the border, López Luz can’t help but question the purpose of a wall nor understand, if built, the potential it has to make matters worse. Not to mention the cost of building a nearly 2,000-mile blockade across deserts, over mountains, and through cities.

“I just question the actual idea of the border, and the actual idea of building a bigger, taller, stronger wall. Once you’ve seen both of our countries from above, from my perspective, you realize how absurd it all is.”

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

Pablo López Luz

Baja California - Imperial County VI, 2014

What surprised López Luz the most was the symbolic nature of the U.S.-Mexico border. For most of the border terrain there are few miles divided by a wall or fence.

Pablo López Luz

Barret Junction - Tecate, 2014

Flying along the border, López Luz says there are points where it seems to disappear, usually in mountainous regions. Any man-made division vanishes completely, only to begin again when the terrain becomes flat again.

Pablo López Luz

El Paso - Ciudad Juarez I, 2015

The three biggest cities with border crossings are Tijuana, Mexicali and Ciudad Juarez. All three have serious complexities, with Ciudad Juarez being one of the most dangerous.

Pablo López Luz

Tijuana - San Diego County VI, 2014

Along most of the border, there are few roads or highways near it, save for a few dirt roads that run parallel to it that are used by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Pablo López Luz

San Diego - Tijuana XI, 2015

What attracted López Luz to this project was imagining a landscape bisected by a line, an arbitrary stroke holding such great significance.

Pablo López Luz

Tijuana - San Diego County III, 2014

The photographs of this project were shot during the winter of 2014 and summer of 2015. Four different flights were conducted covering a total of 1,294 miles.

Pablo López Luz
Pablo López Luz

San Diego County - Tijuana IX, 2015

López Luz says that when many people view his photos of the border, they say they can not differentiate which side of the border is the U.S. and which is Mexico.

Pablo López Luz

San Diego County -Tijuana XII, 2015

Tijuana is the beginning of the nearly 2,000 mile-long border.

Pablo López Luz

San Isidro Border Crossing II, 2015

Nearly 14 million cars cross over the San Isidro border annually. According to the U.S. Border Control, it is the busiest border crossing in the Western Hemisphere.

Pablo López Luz

Calexico - Mexicali II, 2015

López Luz previously worked on a project that included aerial views of dense and polluted landscapes of Mexico City. He again included cities, specifically border-cities in his Frontera project, as they are integral components of border problems.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME