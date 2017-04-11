Living
Travel

Watch a Former Bond Girl Pack 100 Items in a Carry-On in 2 Minutes

Erika Owen / Travel + Leisure
5:30 PM ET

Packing a carry-on can be hard, even if you're just heading out on a weekend trip.

Now imagine packing more than 100 different items into one single carry-on. That's what Biaggi—a luggage brand focused on foldable bags—had actress and traveler Rachel Grant do to show off one of their carry-on designs.

It was also the perfect opportunity for the former Bond girl to share some of her helpful packing tips, too, including clever uses for rubber bands, Ziploc bags, and packing cubes.

Just think of the possibilities—100 items could get you a long way in terms of travel outfits. And just imagine the money you'll save on bag fees.

Erika Owen is the Senior Audience Engagement Editor at Travel + Leisure. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @erikaraeowen.

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

