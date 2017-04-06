James Corden may have regretted criticizing today's divas after engaging in a highly-competitive 'riff-off' with Demi Lovato , who proved her point that modern divas can blow you away.

"Divas back then were just better than divas are today. Know what I mean?," bemoaned Corden, on last night's Late Late Show . "They didn't have Instagram, they just had sass, voice, souls." At this, Lovato stormed on stage. "If you think divas back then were better and I think divas today are better, why don't we just settle this tonight?" she asked him.

Corden and Lovato then began an 'impromptu' riff-off, which began with Lovato singing Adele's 'Rolling in the Deep.' Next, Corden threw himself into Tina Turner's 'River Deep, Mountain High,' at which Lovato held her ear and made a highly unimpressed face. The competition continued with renditions of Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' (Corden), Katy Perry's 'Roar' (Lovato) and, finally, Lovato's own 'Heart Attack.'

After Corden admitted a miserable defeat, Lovato reassured him. "You're the best damn diva I've ever seen," she told him. "Maybe there's a world where divas then and divas now are both great?" The pair then broke into a performance of Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive.' Watch the amusing clip below: