Lena Dunham and the Girls of 'Girls' Are Still Figuring It Out in This 'Golden Girls' Spoof

With the final season of Girls coming to a close, you might be wondering what's in store for Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, and Jessa — but now, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, you can see how the girls of Girls will be living life as septuagenarians.

Riffing on The Golden Girls , the Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit shows what the cast is like as senior citizens — and from the looks of it, not much has changed.

Sure, the girls might have a few more wrinkles and gray hair, but Hannah's still eschewing clothing while writing for the nursing home's paper, Marnie's still having control issues while hooking up with a 90-year-old musician, Shosh has a bedazzled Hello Kitty walker, and Jessa's on a steady diet of cigarettes and recreational morphine.

In short, it's the epilogue Girls fans have been dreaming of — watch the hilarity ensue above.