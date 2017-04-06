With the final season of Girls coming to a close, you might be wondering what's in store for Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, and Jessa — but now, thanks to Jimmy Kimmel, you can see how the girls of Girls will be living life as septuagenarians.
Riffing on The Golden Girls, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit shows what the cast is like as senior citizens — and from the looks of it, not much has changed.
Sure, the girls might have a few more wrinkles and gray hair, but Hannah's still eschewing clothing while writing for the nursing home's paper, Marnie's still having control issues while hooking up with a 90-year-old musician, Shosh has a bedazzled Hello Kitty walker, and Jessa's on a steady diet of cigarettes and recreational morphine.
In short, it's the epilogue Girls fans have been dreaming of — watch the hilarity ensue above.