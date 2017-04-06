A new parody Twitter account confirms that yes, the president's tie could get even longer.
President Trump has made a habit of wearing ties on the lengthy side. The style choice has even garnered interest from a few men's fashion magazines, but now sees a parody Twitter account taking the tip of his tie much further than his waistline with Photoshop.
Since joining the platform in late February, the account @TrumpsTies has racked up nearly nearly 17,000 followers by photoshopping unreasonably long neckties into some of Trump's most memorable photographs. There's his Fruit by the Foot-length tie wrapped around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's, and there's his endless signature red tie blowing in Vice President Mike Pence's face.
MORE: How Trump's Clothes Reinforce His Campaign Message
This isn't the first time a parody account has ribbed Trump by doctoring his photos. Below see some of the shots from the account.