A strong wind blows President Donald Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport for a visit to St. Andrew Catholic School Friday, March 3, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

A new parody Twitter account confirms that yes, the president's tie could get even longer .

President Trump has made a habit of wearing ties on the lengthy side . The style choice has even garnered interest from a few men's fashion magazines , but now sees a parody Twitter account taking the tip of his tie much further than his waistline with Photoshop.

Since joining the platform in late February, the account @TrumpsTies has racked up nearly nearly 17,000 followers by photoshopping unreasonably long neckties into some of Trump's most memorable photographs. There's his Fruit by the Foot-length tie wrapped around Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's, and there's his endless signature red tie blowing in Vice President Mike Pence's face.

This isn't the first time a parody account has ribbed Trump by doctoring his photos. Below see some of the shots from the account.