Seth Meyers Slams Trump's 'Symbiotic Relationship' With Fox News

Seth Meyers is clearly not a fan of the nature of the relationship he says has developed between President Donald Trump and Fox News . During the "A Closer Look" segment of Wednesday's Late Night episode, the host gave his take on what has spurred the network's "sycophantic coverage" of the current administration.

"They give [Trump] glowing, unquestioning coverage and in return, he gives them unparalleled access," he said, later adding, "So Fox is basically the closest thing we have to state TV. In fact, the relationship between Trump and Fox News has turned into something of a mutual appreciation society, where they heap praise on one another."

Meyers then slammed Trump's defense of Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly in the wake of a New York Times report that revealed payouts he made to settle allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

