Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
animalsGreat Apes May Be Able to Tell When You’re Wrong
Orangutan, Bronx Zoo, New York, USA
Supreme CourtDemocrats Successfully Filibuster Neil Gorsuch
Confirmation Hearings of Neil Gorsuch for U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice.
politicsTrump's Tie Is Getting a Ridiculously Long Photoshop Makeover on the Internet
A strong wind blows President Donald Trump's tie as he arrives at Orlando International Airport for a visit to St. Andrew Catholic School Friday, March 3, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.
Video GamesEverything We Just Learned About Microsoft’s Xbox Scorpio
Video Game Consoles Hardware Shoot
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Slams Trump's 'Symbiotic Relationship' With Fox News

Megan McCluskey
11:13 AM ET

Seth Meyers is clearly not a fan of the nature of the relationship he says has developed between President Donald Trump and Fox News. During the "A Closer Look" segment of Wednesday's Late Night episode, the host gave his take on what has spurred the network's "sycophantic coverage" of the current administration.

"They give [Trump] glowing, unquestioning coverage and in return, he gives them unparalleled access," he said, later adding, "So Fox is basically the closest thing we have to state TV. In fact, the relationship between Trump and Fox News has turned into something of a mutual appreciation society, where they heap praise on one another."

Meyers then slammed Trump's defense of Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly in the wake of a New York Times report that revealed payouts he made to settle allegations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME