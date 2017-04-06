U.S.
U.S.

Coal’s Last Kick

Justin Worland / Charleston, West Virginia
9:43 AM ET

It was a cloudy February afternoon in Charleston, W.Va., but the mood inside the city’s civic center was downright celebratory. As bow-tied waiters mixed drinks and manned a buffet of shrimp cocktail and roasted meat, the hundreds of members and guests at the annual meeting of the West Virginia Coal Association mingled with a lightness that would have been unthinkable just a year before. Read more here.

