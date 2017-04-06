It was a cloudy February afternoon in Charleston, W.Va., but the mood inside the city’s civic center was downright celebratory. As bow-tied waiters mixed drinks and manned a buffet of shrimp cocktail and roasted meat, the hundreds of members and guests at the annual meeting of the West Virginia Coal Association mingled with a lightness that would have been unthinkable just a year before. Read more here.
Peter van Agtmael/Magnum Photos
Coal’s Last Kick
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.