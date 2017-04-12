The Most Popular Netflix Shows in Each State

The Netflix Inc. logo is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone 5s surrounded by DVD mailers in this arranged photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 14, 2015. Netflix Inc., the largest online subscription video service, is expected to release earnings figures on April 15. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Netflix queues are incredibly personal.

You can practically use them as itineraries for those less-than-approachable days (whether because of bad weather, impromptu illnesses, or long stretches of particularly lazy hours).

Netflix keeps a close guard on stats when it comes to sharing the most popular shows and movies available on the service, but High Speed Internet recently came up with its own list of the most popular streams by state .

The conclusions were based on Paste Magazine 's list of the most popular Netflix shows in fall 2016 , compared with Google Trends data. Creative and not necessarily to be written in stone, but still a great look at what people around the United States are watching.

Looking for something new to watch? Add these to your list—and find out which show your state favors:

Alabama: Bloodline

Alaska: Orange is the New Black

Arizona: Orange is the New Black

Arkansas: Scandal

California: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Colorado: House of Cards

Connecticut: Bloodline

Delaware: Shameless

Washington, D.C.: Scandal

Florida: Bloodline

Georgia: Scandal

Hawaii: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Idaho: Stranger Things

Illinois: Making a Murderer

Indiana: Parks and Recreation

Iowa: Scandal

Kansas: Jane the Virgin

Kentucky: The Walking Dead

Louisiana: Scandal

Maine: Nurse Jackie

Maryland: Scandal

Massachusetts: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Michigan: Orange is the New Black

Minnesota: Making a Murderer

Mississippi: Scandal

Missouri: Scandal

Montana: Peaky Blinders

Nebraska: Orange is the New Black

Nevada: Narcos

New Hampshire: Bloodline

New Jersey: Narcos

New Mexico: Orange is the New Black

New York: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

North Carolina: Scandal

North Dakota: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ohio: Scandal

Oklahoma: Orange is the New Black

Oregon: Portlandia

Pennsylvania: Shameless

Rhode Island: Peaky Blinders

South Carolina: Bloodline

South Dakota: Making a Murderer

Tennessee: Gilmore Girls

Texas: Narcos

Utah: Gilmore Girls

Vermont: New Girl

Virginia: House of Cards

Washington: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

West Virginia: American Horror Story

Wisconsin: Fuller House

Wyoming: iZombie

