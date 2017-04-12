viralInternet Miraculously Wraps Pepsi, United Airlines and Sean Spicer Into One Meme
Television

The Most Popular Netflix Shows in Each State

Erika Owen / Travel + Leisure
12:12 PM ET

Netflix queues are incredibly personal.

You can practically use them as itineraries for those less-than-approachable days (whether because of bad weather, impromptu illnesses, or long stretches of particularly lazy hours).

Netflix keeps a close guard on stats when it comes to sharing the most popular shows and movies available on the service, but High Speed Internet recently came up with its own list of the most popular streams by state.

The conclusions were based on Paste Magazine's list of the most popular Netflix shows in fall 2016, compared with Google Trends data. Creative and not necessarily to be written in stone, but still a great look at what people around the United States are watching.

Looking for something new to watch? Add these to your list—and find out which show your state favors:

  • Alabama: Bloodline
  • Alaska: Orange is the New Black
  • Arizona: Orange is the New Black
  • Arkansas: Scandal
  • California: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Colorado: House of Cards
  • Connecticut: Bloodline
  • Delaware: Shameless
  • Washington, D.C.: Scandal
  • Florida: Bloodline
  • Georgia: Scandal
  • Hawaii: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Idaho: Stranger Things
  • Illinois: Making a Murderer
  • Indiana: Parks and Recreation
  • Iowa: Scandal
  • Kansas: Jane the Virgin
  • Kentucky: The Walking Dead
  • Louisiana: Scandal
  • Maine: Nurse Jackie
  • Maryland: Scandal
  • Massachusetts: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Michigan: Orange is the New Black
  • Minnesota: Making a Murderer
  • Mississippi: Scandal
  • Missouri: Scandal
  • Montana: Peaky Blinders
  • Nebraska: Orange is the New Black
  • Nevada: Narcos
  • New Hampshire: Bloodline
  • New Jersey: Narcos
  • New Mexico: Orange is the New Black
  • New York: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • North Carolina: Scandal
  • North Dakota: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Ohio: Scandal
  • Oklahoma: Orange is the New Black
  • Oregon: Portlandia
  • Pennsylvania: Shameless
  • Rhode Island: Peaky Blinders
  • South Carolina: Bloodline
  • South Dakota: Making a Murderer
  • Tennessee: Gilmore Girls
  • Texas: Narcos
  • Utah: Gilmore Girls
  • Vermont: New Girl
  • Virginia: House of Cards
  • Washington: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • West Virginia: American Horror Story
  • Wisconsin: Fuller House
  • Wyoming: iZombie

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com

