Watch Live: Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Scarlett Johansson Address the Women in the World Summit

Melissa Chan
9:04 AM ET

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Samantha Bee will take the stage Thursday at the eighth annual Women in the World Summit in New York City.

The three-day event, which began Wednesday, draws powerful female activists, CEOs and headline makers and gives influential female leaders a platform to share their stories.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, political activist Brendan Cox and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki are also expected to address Thursday’s summit, which begins at 9 a.m. ET. Watch it live above.

Follow TIME