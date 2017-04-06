Watch Live: Hillary Clinton, Justin Trudeau, Scarlett Johansson Address the Women in the World Summit

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Samantha Bee will take the stage Thursday at the eighth annual Women in the World Summit in New York City.

The three-day event, which began Wednesday, draws powerful female activists, CEOs and headline makers and gives influential female leaders a platform to share their stories.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , political activist Brendan Cox and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki are also expected to address Thursday’s summit, which begins at 9 a.m. ET. Watch it live above.