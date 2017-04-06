World
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionWatch The Rock and Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Photobomb Unsuspecting Fans
international politicsWhat Woodrow Wilson and Donald Trump Have In Common
Woodrow Wilson
Five Best IdeasHow China Feeds 1.4 Billion People
Couple sharing dessert at table in restaurant
CancerAspirin May Lower the Risk of Dying from Cancer
White tablet with a glass bottle TIME health stock
SLOVAKIA-GAYS-HOMOSEXUALITY-RIGHTS-PARADE
A man holds up a picture of an painted Russian President Vladimir Putin during the LGBT Pride Parade in Bratislava, Slovakia on June 28, 2014.  Samuel Kubani—AFP/Getty Images
russia

A Russian Court Ruled You Can’t Depict Vladimir Putin as a Gay Clown in Russia

Zamira Rahim
11:57 AM ET

The Russian Justice Ministry has banned the use of an image depicting President Vladmir Putin wearing make-up, apparently reacting to the photo's implication that President Putin might be gay.

Court papers say that the image “hints at the Russian president’s allegedly nonstandard sexual orientation,” the Moscow Times reports.

The image shows Putin wearing make-up including red lipstick. The text on the picture says “They say there are many of them, but there aren't any among the people I know.”

Putin has overseen oppressive laws curbing LGBTQ rights in Russia. The image is now on Russia's list of prohibited extremist materials, which is over 4,000 items long. The image was originally shared online by a man named A. V. Tsvetkov, who has now been ordered by the court to undergo psychiatric care and has since deleted the account he posted the photo with, the Moscow Times reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME