A Canadian Couple Just Won $8.1 Million in the Lottery. It's Their Third and Biggest Prize Yet

A Canadian couple has won the lottery , for the third time, and will receive an $8.1 million jackpot .

Douglas and Barbara Fink, of Edmonton, Canada, are hoping to spend their winnings on a new house and also on their children and grandchildren. “Barbara wants a new house, so she’ll get one,” Douglas Fink said, according to ITV News . The couple won $100,000 in 2010 and Douglas Fink also won in 1989 with a group of four friends, ITV News reports.

Barbara was the first to realize they won, and she said to her her husband, who was away, that she'd done it "again!" At that time they had no idea that the jackpot was in the millions. "I called Douglas back before midnight and told him it was more than $8 million," Barbara Fink said.

[ ITV News ]