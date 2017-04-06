World
Search
Sign In
celebrityMadonna Is Totally Trolling Pepsi Over Its Kendall Jenner Ad
"The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals.
World War IWorld War I Was the Dawn of America's Era of Global Leadership
President Woodrow Wilson
SyriaSyria's Foreign Minister Denied the Country Used Chemical Weapons
A destroyed hospital room in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held town and the scene of a deadly chemical attack, on April 4, 2017.
coalBelow the Surface: Photographing Coal Miners Without the Stereotypes
Syria

Russia to President Trump: Put Up or Shut Up on Syria and Bashar Assad

Zamira Rahim
7:31 AM ET

The Russian government has questioned United States stance on Syrian President Bashar Assad, after President Donald Trump criticized a reported chemical weapons attack in Syria's Idlib province by government forces.

The attack has killed at least 86 people, including 26 children, CNN reports. Countries including the U.S., the U.K. and Turkey have linked the attack to Assad's forces. Russia has repeatedly supported the Assad regime, and did so again in the aftermath of the latest deaths, suggesting the deaths had been caused by a Syrian strike hitting a rebel stockpile of chemical weapons.

Trump, whose administration had previously signaled that removing Assad was not a priority, said Wednesday that the attack had caused him to change his mind about the Syrian President. He added that the use of chemical weapons was "heinous" and "crossed a lot of lines".

But Assad had previously been suspected of using chemical weapons, and Trump did not offer any clarity on what a revised U.S. strategy in dealing with the Syria strongman would look like. So Russia posted the question on Thursday:

"Russia's approach to Assad is clear," Maria Zakharova, a Russian ministry spokeswoman, told CNN. "He is the legal president of an independent state. What is the U.S. approach?"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME